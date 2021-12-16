Three new specialist neurology nurses to be appointed at UHG next year

Galway Bay Newsroom- Three new specialist neurology nurses are to be appointed at UHG next year as part of national efforts to address significant gaps in specialist services.

It comes as earlier this month, the Neurological Alliance of Ireland warned UHG needs 13 nurse specialists in neurology to meet demand deliver effective care.

However, there are currently only 4 such positions at the hospital.

They provide a range of specialist services including nurse-led clinics, rapid access clinics, telephone advisory services and outreach services.

Minister Frank Feighan has now confirmed that 3 new neurology specialist nurses will be appointed at UHG next year, in response to a query raised by Senator Eugene Murphy.

Senator Eugene Murphy pointed out that UHG caters to a huge catchment area and the current level of specialist nurses falls far below international standards.