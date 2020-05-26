Three more cases of COVID 19 recorded in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chief medical officer says a full return to economic activity is important, but so too is sticking to the plan and doing it on a phased basis.

Dr Tony Holohan has described the latest Covid-19 figures as a “positive development,” but warned against complacency.

Yesterday marked the first time no new virus-related deaths were recorded since March 21st, and it came on the back of a recent downward trend.

Three new cases have been recorded in Galway bringing the total number in the city and county to 461.

As the economy wakes up, Dr Holohan says it’s inevitable we’ll see an increase in cases and that has to be carefully managed…