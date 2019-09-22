Three months of delays expected on N84

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists travelling on the N84 Galway to Headford road are being warned to expect traffic delays due to road works beginning tomorrow, Monday.

The works will take place from Ballindooley to Corandulla Cross and between Shrule and Headford over the next 12 weeks.

A telecoms company in conjunction with a national gas provider has applied to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for a road opening licence between Ballindooley Cross and Headford.

It’s to facilitate works to run broadband cabling in the verge along the N84 – connecting into a substation in the Ballindooley area.

The initial phase of the project between the Ballindooley Cross and the Corandulla Barracks is expected to last 6 to 8 weeks.

Work between Ballindooley and Clonboo will be carried out from 9.30am and 4.30pm while from Clonboo north working hours are 9am to 5pm.

Independent county councillor James Charity says the restricted working hour should be extended as far as the Corandulla Barracks.

