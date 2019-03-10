Three month road project to get underway in Ballygar tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists travelling in Ballygar are advised to expect delays as a three month roadworks scheme gets underway tomorrow (Mon 11th).

The work on the N63 will be focused at the crossroads of Main Street, Killeroran Road and Lower Main Street

The contract for the project has been awarded to John Madden and Sons.

Works will include drainage, footpaths, overlay and the resetting of covers of underground utilities.

A traffic management system will be in place.

Meanwhile, Court Lane in Athenry will be temporarily closed from tomorrow until Wednesday.

The lane will remain closed from 8am tomorrow until 6p.m on Wednesday, apart from local access and pedestrians.

The closure is to facilitate a site investigation for the design of the upgraded sewerage system for the town.