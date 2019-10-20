Three month long Recess roadworks to start tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road improvement works will begin tomorrow on the N59 near Recess and will last three months. (21/10)

The planned project runs for 1.9 kilometres west of Reccess from An Gharmain to Lios Uachtair and for 1.6 kilometres east of Recess from Caher to Derryneen.

The works will involve road resurfacing and marking, access and accommodation works, drainage and ancillary works and traffic management.

The contract for the project has been awarded to McGraths Limestone Works Cong Ltd.

Senior Engineer with Galway County Council, Derek Pender says the works in Recess are part of a significant investment by the council in the N59.