Three Loughrea/Gort schools added to Safe Routes to School scheme

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Three schools in the Loughrea and Gort areas have been added to the NTA Safe Routes to School scheme.

Gort Community College, Ballindereen National School and St Brendan’s Loughrea will be included in Round 2 of the scheme.

Several schools in Oranmore, the city, Athenry and Oughterard were included in Round One of the scheme as part of Active Travel plans.

Among the safety measures to be brought in will include signage and markings around the school area and the introduction of designated safe crossings.

Councillor Martina Kinane says there’s more to be done to ensure more schools can benefit in future: