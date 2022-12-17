Three Galway Youth Diversion Projects to benefit from one-off funding by the Department of Justice

Three Galway Youth Diversion Projects are to benefit from one-off funding that will be provided by the Department of Justice.

This funding announcement was made yesterday evening by the Minister of State with responsibility for Youth Justice James Browne.

Youth Diversion Projects engage with young people through a range of supports, including education, training and employment support, social enterprise initiatives, as well as personal development and supports such as mentoring, and personal development activities.

Treo Nua, the Junction and Bán will receive a combined total of €60,000 from the once-off funding with over €832,000 being allocated to 42 Youth Diversion Projects throughout the State.

The Funding will go towards assisting with renovations to premises, transport and IT equipment to enhance the activities and services they offer to the young people they work with.