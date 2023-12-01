Galway Bay FM

Three Galway winners in national Gaeltacht Awards for community-based proposals

The three Galway winners in the Gaeltacht Awards, a national competition for community-based proposals are celebrating their success.

Representatives from organisations and community committees in every sector of the Gaeltacht gathered in the Connemara Coast Hotel this week for the awards ceremony.

The Galway winners are

-Diaspóra na Gaeltachta Award: Ionad Cuimhneacháin na nImirceach, Carna (Lár Ionad Diaspóra na Gaeltachta).

– Glúin Z na Gaeltachta Award: Ceoltóirí Óga Chois Fharraige (Taisce Chois Fharraige).

and

– Volunteer Community Committee – The West: Cumann Forbartha Chois Fharraige.

