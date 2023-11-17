Three Galway winners at the University of Galway’s ReelLIFE SCIENCE Awards

Three Galway groups took home awards at the ReelLIFE SCIENCE Awards 2023.

The University of Galway hosted the 11th edition of the awards which celebrate young Irish filmmakers as part of Science Week

Two Loughrea schools came out with accolades – Gaelscoil Riabach for their video on earthquakes, and Bullaun NS Loughrea received the Teamwork Award.

Meanwhile the city’s Foróige Eastside Youth Service took home the Science in Real Life Award.