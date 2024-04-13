Three Galway walking and hiking trails to be upgraded under Government Walks Scheme

Three Galway walking and hiking projects are to be upgraded following an announcement this morning by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

The three Galway projects, all based in Connemara, are to receive funding under the Government’s walks scheme with funding allocated to resurface, re-route and improve outdoor trails to benefit local communities, tourists, walkers and hikers alike.

These projects are being delivered in partnership with landowners, Local Development Companies, Community Trail Management Organisations and other stakeholders and are part of 48 projects nationally that will receive a total of over €408,000.

The Galway projects are the Hymany Way for extensive groundworks on 1km of the trail, including levelling the ground, installation of drains and resurfacing, the Western Way for ecological screening followed by drainage and resurfacing works on several sections of the trail between Tullyconnor and Leenane and Slí Chonamara for ecological screening followed by repair and protection works to a section of the trail, installation of two benches and upgrade to waymarking and safety signage.

All three projects are to receive the maximum €10,000 each that is available under this morning’s announcement.