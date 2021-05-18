Three Galway TDs appointed to new all-party Oireachtas committee on music and entertainment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway TDs have been appointed to new all-party Oireachtas committee on music and entertainment

It has been set up to examine how the sector can be supported through COVID and beyond.

The committee will be chaired by Fianna Fáil Roscommon based Senator Eugene Murphy and members include Fine Gael Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney and Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly

It will examine issues impacting an industry which has been closed for more than 400 days.

The committee has been set up by the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland and members of the Oireachtas.