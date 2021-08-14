Three Galway social enterprises awarded development funding and business support

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Three social enterprises across Galway have been chosen to benefit from development funding and business supports from Rethink Ireland.

The national social innovation fund has awarded €400 thousand to 34 projects nationwide under its Social Enterprise Development Fund.

In Galway, an allocation was made to Athchursail Arann CGA, which governs all waste management for the three Aran Islands.

City-based Helplink Mental Health, which provides accessible support, information and counselling, is also set to benefit from funding.

Meanwhile, Recycle your Cycle – an initiative to repair bikes sent for scrap in the city – was selected for inclusion in Rethink Ireland’s “Genesis” workshop Programme,