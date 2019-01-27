Three Galway schools in top 15 in Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three city schools have been named in the top 15 performing non fee-paying schools in the country.

The Sunday Independent School League tables rank schools based on the percentage of students placed in third level education, or in a university.

Colasite na Coiribe in Knocknacarra is 4th on the national rankings with a third level placement of 98 percent, followed by Salerno Secondary School in Salthill at 9th place with 97 percent.

Next at 14th place on the national tables is Colaiste Iognaid ‘The Jes’ at Sea Road, with a third level placement rate of 95 percent.

Other top performing schools in Galway include Calasanctius College Oranmore, Presentation College Athenry, Colaiste Ghobnait Inisheer and St. Joseph’s ‘The Bish’ at Nuns Island in the city.

A full list of Galway schools and their rankings can be found in The Sunday Independent School League tables.

Compiling journalist, Wayne O’Connor, says Galway Community College at Moneenageisha is Galway’s most improved school since 2009.

Photo Credit – Department of Education Twitter.