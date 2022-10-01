Three Galway Pubs shortlisted for the Final of the Irish Pub Awards 2022

Three Galway Pubs have been shortlisted for the Final of the Irish Pub awards for 2022.

Now in its fourth year, the Irish Pub Awards, jointly presented by the Licenced Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland are acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as the most credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish Pubs.

The three Galway pubs are already winners in the Connacht Region and are John Keogh’s Gastro Pub in Galway City who was named best food pub, Lowrys music and whiskey bar in Clifden who was named best Tourist pub and O’Connells in Eyre Square who was named best outdoor space.

The Final Irish Pub Awards will be announced at a special ceremony to take place in Dublin on Wednesday the 16th of November.