Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway projects have been awarded a combined total of 1.09 million euro in funding under the Community Climate Action Programme.

FoodCloud, based in Oranmore, and University of Galway were both awarded just under half a million euro.

Meanwhile, the university is also part of a project called Leave No Trace Ireland, which was awarded €92,779.

The money will go toward the development of a ‘Beaches and Dunes for Climate Adaptation: Training for Communities’ programme.