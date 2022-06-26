Three Galway project selected for funding through the SFI Discover program

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 3 NUI Galway projects have been selected for funding through the SFI Discover programme.

The program encourages diversity and inclusion in STEM by targeting a wide range of ages from young children through to adults.

From NUI Galway, the ‘ReelLIFE SCIENCE video competition won €30,894 in funding.

Meanwhile both ‘Samhail and the ‘undergraduate research opportunity programme’ received €50,000 each.

A total of €3.7 million in funding will go to 47 different projects in STEM.