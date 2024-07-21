Galway Bay FM

21 July 2024

Three Galway non-profit organisations to receive €35,000 from Ireland Funds

Three Galway non-profit organisations are to receive €35,000 from the global philanthropic network the Ireland Funds.

This support, through the Heart of the Community Fund grant round, will assist a diverse group of initiatives that provide critical services and strengthen communities.

Among the Galway recipients of this year’s Heart of the Community Fund are Helplink Mental Health and the Blue Teapot Theatre Company.

The Heart of the Community Fund this year is awarding €930,000 to 93 community and voluntary organisations across the island of Ireland to support their vital local activity.

Made possible by generous philanthropic gifts and fundraising events of The Ireland Funds America, the largest chapter of The Ireland Funds, these grants exemplify the power of collective giving.

