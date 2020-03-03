Three Galway names on latest tax defaulters list

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are three Galway names on the latest tax defaulters list of 45, which covers the quarter ended December 2019

It’s been published by Revenue today, showing 20 million euro worth of settlements

Topping the Galway list with a settlement with Revenue of just under 231 thousand euro is Oranmore based DG Asset Management Ireland limited, which is now in liquidation and has an unpaid amount at December 31st of 138 thousand euro

The company is based in the Westlink Commercial Park in Oranmore and the case was for under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT

Next on the Galway list is Declan Joyce of Cuirt na hAbhainn, Liosban Industrial Estate, who made a settlement of just under a hundred thousand euro for under-declaration of Income tax, PAYE/PRSI and VAT

The third Galway tax defaulter is farmer William Caulfield of Cregmore, Claregalway who made a settlement of just under 89 thousand euro for under-declaration of Capital Acquisition Tax

In names around the country Cork broadcaster Neil Prendeville is one of the tax defaulters listed by Revenue

The Red FM presenter made a settlement of just over 541 thousand euro.

Lifeline Ambulance Service Limited, the company owned by David Hall, made a tax settlement of over 416 thousand euro.

In a statement, he says this was as a result of a voluntary disclosure to revenue.

The largest amount on the quarter 4 list, is for over 10 million euro by the firm Sherwood Investment Limited with an address at Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Dundalk.