Three Galway names on latest tax defaulters list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are three Galway names on the latest tax defaulters list, published by Revenue for the first quarter of the year

The top Galway settlement of just over 155 thousand euro was made by medical consultant Sultan Sherif Abdel Hanid

The consultant with an address at Corcullen, Bushypark, made the settlement in a revenue audit case for under-declaration of income tax

The next Galway settlement involved offshore cementer Alan Killeen of Carragh Hill in Salthill

Mr Killeen made a settlement of just under 49 thousand euro in a revenue enquiry case for non-declaration of income tax

The third Galway settlement was made by retired employee Brian D Place of Cregboy, Claregalway

Mr Place paid just over 42 thousand euro in a revenue enquiry case for non-declaration of Capital Gains Tax and Income Tax

Nationally, the top tax settlement of 11.7 million euro was made by a motor vehicle dealer from Offaly

James Joseph Daly, of Grays Meadow Cloghan topped the list of 30 cases on the Tax Defaulters list

A business based in North Dublin has made a tax settlement of just over 4 million euro

Oshima Ireland Limited, a precision metal component manufacturer, based at Woodford Business Park in Santry made the settlement