Three Galway names on latest tax defaulters list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are three Galway names on the latest tax defaulters list, which features 32 cases.

The total value of the settlements in all the cases totaled 16.9 million euro.

Top of the Galway list is Allpro Security Services Ireland Limited of Westlink Commercial Park Oranmore.

The cleaning and security service provider made a settlement of just under 900 thousand euro for under declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

Next on the Galway list is company director and PAYE employee John J Sweeney of Goreen, Gortacleva, Bushypark.

He made a settlement of just under 600 thousand euro for under declaration of income tax.

The third Galway name is farmer Eanna Canavan from The Bungalow, Belclare, Tuam.

He made a settlement of 42 and a half thousand euro for under declaration of income tax.

Meanwhile, a company director in Dublin heads the latest tax defaulters list after reaching a settlement of 5.8 million euro.

The total amount of tax, interest and penalties incurred by John Milton of Garville Place, Garville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6 was outstanding at the end of last year.

Aillwee Cave Company Limited in Ballyvaughan in County Clare, reached a settlement of just over 248,000 euro which is fully paid.