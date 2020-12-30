Three Galway firms support the rollout of 30 jobs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three Galway firms are supporting the rollout of 30 jobs.

The Enterprise Ireland supported companies are working in a variety of high growth areas.

Palliare, a medical device company, has hired 10 new employees in recent months

Ronspot, a technology company which enables the flexible workplace between office and home, intends to have a total of 10 new employees on board by Spring 2021, and has hired five people since September.

Venari Medical filled three new positions in October and have plans to recruit up to 10 new employees in the coming months.

Enterprise Ireland Regional Director Michael Brougham says it’s been a challenging year for businesses but many Irish exporting companies are continuing to grow and recruit talented, innovative employees.