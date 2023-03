From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Three entries from Galway schools are through to the Junk Kouture national finals.

The three schools heading to Dublin for the finals are Clarin College Athenry, and Tuam’s Presentation College and Scoil Bhríde, Mercy Secondary School.

Their entries are entitled ‘Wired Up’, ‘Nailed It’ and ‘The Ragnor Rí’.

They will battle it out alongside 77 other entries at the finals at the 3Arena in May.