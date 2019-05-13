Three Galway credit unions in pilot scheme for home upgrade funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three credit unions in Galway are to participate in a pilot scheme to provide funding for home improvements.

Up to 10 million euro is expected to be loaned to credit union members across the country for home energy upgrades.

The Solution Centre which is a strategic development unit for credit unions, has created the scheme which is a ‘zero money up-front’ model.

The scheme makes it easy to access SEAI grant funding of 35 per cent towards the cost of approved energy upgrades to an applicant’s home.

It allows easy access to low cost finance for the balance of the costs being provided by participating credit unions.

The Galway credit unions participating in the scheme are St. Colomba’s in Mervue, St Anthony’s in the city and St Jarlath’s in Tuam.