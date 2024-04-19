Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Three Galway companies make finals of EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Share story:
Three Galway companies make finals of EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Three Galway companies have made the finals of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024.

Ruth Mackey, David Mackey and John Mackey of Mbryonics Limited, in the IDA Business Park are going forward.

They’ll be joined by Dr Barry Flannery of Claregalway’s Xerotech and Kenneth Fox of Ballybrit-based Channel Mechanics.

Over 200 nominations were received, with 24 finalists chosen to go forward at a ceremony in November.

Share story:

Local TD criticises Minister for refusing to extend lime spreading window for farmers

Galway-Roscommon TD Denis Naughten is criticising the Agriculture Minister for not extending the lime spreading for farmers. Deputy Naughten says farmers ...

Two major community funding announcements expected for Moycullen and Newcastle tomorrow

Two major funding announcements are expected tomorrow for community centres in Moycullen and Newcastle. Residents and groups in both areas have been campa...

High Court dismisses woman's bid for injunction preventing sale of Knocknacarra home

The High Court has agreed to dismiss a businesswoman’s bid for an injunction restraining a financial fund and a receiver from selling what she claim...

Leading business women to attend entrepreneurs event at University of Galway

Leading business women in Ireland are set to attend a major entrepreneurs event in Galway next week. Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs will hear from speakers...