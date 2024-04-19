Three Galway companies make finals of EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Share story:

Three Galway companies have made the finals of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024.

Ruth Mackey, David Mackey and John Mackey of Mbryonics Limited, in the IDA Business Park are going forward.

They’ll be joined by Dr Barry Flannery of Claregalway’s Xerotech and Kenneth Fox of Ballybrit-based Channel Mechanics.

Over 200 nominations were received, with 24 finalists chosen to go forward at a ceremony in November.