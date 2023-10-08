Three Galway based African projects to benefit from state funding

Share story:

Three Galway based African projects are to benefit from funding announced by Minister for Community Development, Integration and Charities, Joe O’Brien

Over €169,000 has been allocated to 35 organisations nationwide to allow them to host events to mark the International Decade for People of African Descent.

Amdalah Africa Foundation (AMDAF) and Galway One World Centre (GOWC) have each received €5,000 in funding for their chosen projects.

University of Galway Students’ Union has been awarded €2,000 to allow them to host an Africa Appreciation week.