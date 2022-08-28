Three Galway artists shortlisted for Zurich Potrait Prize at National Gallery of Ireland

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Three Galway artists have been shortlisted for this years Zurich Young Portarit Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Galway artists Enda Burke, Aodán Feeney and Tom McLean were among 26 artists to be shortlisted for the final stage of the competition.

The overall winner will recieve a cash prize of €15,000 and will be commissioned to create a piece for the national potrait collection.

Exhibitions of the shortlisted works will run at the National Gallery of Ireland between the 26th of November and the 2nd of April.