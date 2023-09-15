Galway Bay FM

15 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Three further arrests in investigation over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Share story:
Three further arrests in investigation over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Gardaí have made three further arrests in relation to a public order and endangerment incident at Galway Shopping Centre on Headford Road last Sunday.

Three males, one in his 40s, one in his 30s, and a third in his 20s, were arrested this morning, and are being detained at a Garda station in the Western region.

This brings to fifteen the total number of individuals arrested to date in connection with this investigation.

Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

 

Share story:

Furbo woman wins Commercial Excellence award at Irish Rail Awards

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Furbo’s Kathy O’Donnell has won an award for Commercial Excellence at the first Iarnród Eireann CX Awards. Kat...

An Bord Pleanala upholds permission to transform 'Katie's Cottage' at Claddagh into home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has upheld a grant of permission to transform the former ‘Katie’s Cottage’ at the Cladda...

Record number of Lamborghinis in Ireland due in Salthill tomorrow for Cannonball 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The largest number of Lamborghinis to be ever be in Ireland at the one time will descend on Salthill tomorrow They’l...

Deputy Fitzmaurice demands clarity from Agriculture Minister on new CAP deal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is demanding clarity from the Agriculture Minister on the new CAP deal for Irish fa...