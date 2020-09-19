Three former Galway Garda stations fetch €800k at auction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three former Garda stations in Connemara and North Galway have sold for a combined total of almost €800 thousand – over four times their advised minimum value.

The properties in Maam, Leenane and Corrandulla went under the hammer at a digital auction hosted by O’ Donnellan and Joyce auctioneers.

The highest price paid was for a former Garda Station at Leenane – which had an advised minimum value of €70k but sold for €325k following interest from several dozen bidders.

Meanwhile, the former Department of Social Protection office in Portumna also sold for €95k.

Photo Credit – O’ Donnellan & Joyce