13 February 2024

Three due before courts after Garda raids in Galway and Dublin

Three people are due to appear before court this morning following Garda raids in County Galway and in Dublin

Two men and a woman in their 30s were arrested and charged in connection with the theft of tools and tradesmen’s equipment.

It followed a planned day of action last Thursday, and several searches in Dublin, resulting in the recovery of a large amount of property.

The three people are being detained at stations in Mayo, Roscommon and Longford, are due to appear before Roscommon District court this morning.

