Three days of roadworks to get underway in Headford tomorrow

28 August 2024
~1 minutes read
The Relics of St. Bernadette of Lourdes who had visions of the Virgin Mary, will visit Galway city and Loughrea next week. Born in 1844, she claimed to se...
This week, schools have been welcoming back students for the new term, after the summer break. While thousands of students are returning to familiar surro...
The Palace Grounds area of Tuam was closed for a time this afternoon due to a significant gas mains leak. The park was closed to the public and traffic ma...
University of Galway has issued CAO offers to 3,753 prospective students for the 2024/25 academic year. First round CAO offers were issued at 2PM to thous...