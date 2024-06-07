Galway Bay FM

7 June 2024

Three days of delays on R356 Killimor due to road works

Three days of delays are expected on the R356 Killimor from Monday (june 10) due to road works.

Road resurfacing works will be carried out on the Eyrecourt to Banagher road.

The section of the R356 in question will be temporarily closed to through traffic between the hours of 7.45 am & 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Diversion will be via the N65 Portumna.

Road users are requested to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys.

Meanwhile, delays are expected on Monday on the R458 Gort to Crusheen road at Carheeney More due to road works.

Road resurfacing works will be carried out and temporary traffic management will be in place.

Road users are requested to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys.

