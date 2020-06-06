Three county local development companies outline plans for gradual lifting of restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s three local development companies have announced plans to gradually lift restrictions in the new phase of the county’s Covid-19 Community Response.

Galway City Partnership, Forum Connemara and Galway Rural Development have confirmed that their members will gradually return to normal activity while adhering to the most up to date public health advice.

Until now, the three companies have been assisting isolated and vulnerable individuals during the crisis – by providing companionship, sharing important information and delivering groceries and medication.

The Galway companies are among 49 local development companies that provide hundreds of support staff to groups, clubs and organisations across the country.

Forum Connemara says its members are ready to return to work as pitches need to be cut, buildings need to be repaired and maintenance carried out.