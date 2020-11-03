Three city castles set to be restored

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three iconic castles in the city are set to receive significant upgrades.

Galway City Council is now seeking tenders for restoration projects at Merlin and Terryland castles.

Menlo Castle has also been earmarked for enhancement works, however, they cannot be carried out until the future of the proposed Galway City Ring Road is decided.

It comes as the local authority has put aside roughly €780,000 since 2016 to fund the refurbishment projects.

Fine Gael Councillor Frank Fahy proposed setting up the restoration fund while he was Mayor four years ago.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, the aim is to prevent the council owned castles from falling into further disrepair...