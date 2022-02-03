Three arrests following arson attack at house in Ballybane

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Three arrests have been made in connection with an early morning arson attack on a house in Castlepark in Ballybane.

A woman and four children were in the house at the time but all managed to escape from the house without serious injury.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to attend a house fire in the Castle Park area of Ballybane shortly before 2am today.

Five people, one woman and four children were in the house at the time of the fire but all managed to escape from the house without serious injury.

All attended University Hospital Galway for treatment but have since been discharged.

Gardaí are treating the incident as arson and have today arrested two men in their 30s and a juvenile male in connection with this incident.

They are currently detained at North Western Garda Headquarters in Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Castle Park area yesterday evening and who may have observed a black four door Volkswagen Golf to make contact with them.

An Garda Síochána would like to talk to anyone who has video footage in this locality, including dash cam footage, covering a period from midnight and 1.30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-538000.