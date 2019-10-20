Three arrested over serious assault in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three men remain in custody at Mill Street and Loughrea Garda Stations this afternoon following a serious assault in Mervue.

The incident happened shortly after 5 o’ clock last evening.

One man – aged in his 30’s – was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Three men – aged 43, 42 and 31 – were arrested at the scene and taken to Mill Street and Loughrea Garda Stations.

They remain in custody this evening and Gardai say investigations are ongoing.