Three arrested over serious assault in Mervue

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three men remain in custody at Mill Street and Loughrea Garda Stations this afternoon following a serious assault in Mervue.

The incident happened shortly after 5 o’ clock last evening.

One man – aged in his 30’s – was taken to University Hospital Galway with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Three men – aged 43, 42 and 31 – were arrested at the scene and taken to Mill Street and Loughrea Garda Stations.

They remain in custody this evening and Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR