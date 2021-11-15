Three arrested in Galway following armed robbery in Offaly

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: Three men have been arrested in Galway in connection with an armed robbery in Ferbane, Co. Offaly this morning.

Gardai say at approximately 6.40a.m. this morning three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

In follow up searches today, three men aged 19, 20 and 26 years old were arrested in Galway.

They are being questioned at Garda stations across the midlands and the investigation is ongoing.