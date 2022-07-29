Three arrested after significant seizures of cocaine and cash in city searches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three people have been arrested after Gardaí seized a significant quantity of cocaine and cash following the search of two properties in the city.

Members of the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched homes in the Headford Road and Menlo areas.

During the first search at a house in the Headford Road area, Gardaí discovered cocaine worth €9,500 and €10 thousand in cash.

A woman in her 30’s was arrested at the scene and she’s currently detained at the Garda HQ building in Renmore.

A second search was then conducted in Menlo, where €63 thousand worth of cocaine was discovered by Gardaí.

A man and a woman, both in their 20’s, were arrested at the scene and are also being detained this afternoon.

The drugs and cash seized will be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.