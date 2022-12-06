Three arrested after seizure of almost €1m of cannabis in Kilcolgan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three people have been arrested after almost €1m of cannabis was seized in Kilcolgan.

It follows a search carried out late yesterday afternoon which uncovered a growhouse in the area.

Members of the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a premises in Kilcolgan at around 3.30pm as part of Operation Tara.

They discovered a sophisticated growhouse operation and seized suspected cannabis plants worth €950 thousand.

Two men, both in their 40’s, and a woman in her 30’s, were arrested at the scene.

All of the drugs seized will be sent for analysis and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche says the seizure is a significant blow to those trafficking illegal drugs in Galway – and Gardaí will continue to work to tackle and dismantle drug networks.