Three areas in Galway have Covid-19 incidence rate above national average

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three areas in Galway currently have a Covid-19 incidence rate above the national average of 413 cases per 100 thousand people.

The highest figure is Galway City East at 541, followed by Connemara North at 459 and Tuam at 458.

Galway City Central is just below the national average at 401, while Galway City West now stands at 363 cases per 100 thousand.

Elsewhere, the figure for Gort Kinvara is 323, Athenry-Oranmore is 247, Connemara South is 239, Ballinasloe is 192, and Loughrea is 185.

Nationally, the Monaghan local area has the highest figure nationwide – with an incidence rate of 1,255 cases per 100 thousand people.