Three appear before court over string of burglaries at Galway golf clubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three people have appeared before the courts over a string of burglaries at golf clubs across four counties last week, including Galway.

34 year old Mihaela Calin, of Hunters Lane, Ashbourne, Co Meath, her fiance, 28 year old Daniel Manea, and 19 year old Daniel Matei, all of the same address, appeared before Tullamore District Court.

All three, who are Romanian nationals, are charged in relation to a series of burglaries at golf clubs in four counties over several days last week – including in Galway.

The offences are alleged to have been committed over a six-day period at Portumna, Barna, Athenry, Loughrea, Athlone, Birr, Roscrea, and Rathdowney.

Tullamore District Court heard that a large number of windows were smashed during the burglaries in Galway.

According to the Irish Independent, Mihela Calin and Daniel Manea are a newly engaged couple.

Mihaela Calin, a mother of 3, was remanded in custody with consent to bail subject to conditions.

But bail for Daniel Manea and Daniel Matei was refused by Judge Andrew Cody after Garda objections were accepted.

All three were remanded to appear at Tullamore District Court again tomorrow morning, February 22nd.