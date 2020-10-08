Three additional Community Gardai to be based Salthill Gardai station

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Three additional Community Gardai are to be based at Salthill Gardai station.

The announcement was made this week at a sub-committee meeting of the City Joint Policing Board.

Last year the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told the City JPC that an emphasis would be placed on the role of Community Gardai going forward.

This week’s announcement comes as at present there is just one Community Garda based in Salthill, compared to four in the past.

That’s according to Independent City Councillor Donal Lyons who has been campaigning for additional Garda resources to be allocated to the area for some time.

