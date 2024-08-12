Thousands without power across Galway after overnight thunderstorms

Share story:

Thousands of people across Galway are waking up without power this morning.

It’s after heavy rain and thunderstorms for much of the night – a status yellow rain alert was in place until 7 this morning for much of the West and Northwest

At least three sets of traffic lights across the city are out of action this morning – on Parkmore road, at the Tuam road junction and in the Westside area.

Areas right across the city and county are impacted by power outages, and ESB crews are working to restore power, but some people may be waiting until 6pm