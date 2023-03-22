Thousands of students expected to attend upcoming open days at Galway universities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of students are expected to attend open days at University of Galway and Atlantic Technological University Galway this Saturday (25/03).

There are over 100 talks organised for the University of Galway’s open day from 9am to 3pm.

Student Recruitment Officer, Caroline Duggan says there will be a range of different talks:

Meanwhile, ATU Galway is welcoming prospective students to its Dublin Road, Wellpark Road cand Connemara campuses until 1PM.

ATU School Liaison Officer, Lorraine Cunningham describes some of what ATU has to offer as it approaches its first anniversary of becoming a university: