27 July 2024

Thousands of pilgrims expected to scale Croagh Patrick this weekend for Reek Sunday

Thousands of pilgrims from all over the world will converge on Croagh Patrick this weekend for the traditional “Reek Sunday” pilgrimage.

Pilgrims scale Ireland’s holy mountain which stands at 2,510ft or 765 Metres to pray and participate on the summit in the Sacraments of Reconciliation (Confession), and of the Eucharist.

Pope Francis has designated 2024 as a Year of Prayer, and this year’s pilgrimage theme is: ‘To pray for and honour grandparents and the elderly’

The first mass tomorrow at the summit will be at 8am with Aifreann Lán Gaeilge at 10am with Fr Stephen Farragher, PP of Ballyhaunis which is part of the Tuam Diocese.

The last mass at the summit will be at 2pm.

