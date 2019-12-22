Thousands of Galway homes added to National Broadband Plan

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Over two thousand homes across Galway have been added to the National Broadband Plan.

Government officials initially believed they had to leave the homes off the NBP under EU rules – banning the state from competing with private operators.

However, according to the Sunday Business Post, the required work to connect 37 thousand homes nationwide was not carried out by private firms.

This includes 2,400 homes in Galway, 7 thousand in Cork, 3,700 in Dublin, almost 3 thousand in Wexford, as well as smaller numbers in other counties.

They’re now being added to the National Broadband plan, over a month after the final contract was signed.

However, Fianna Fáil communications spokesperson Jack Chambers says the plan’s clearly flawed.

