19 December 2023

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge.

The incident took place just after 11 yesterday morning at the premises on Barrack Street.

Caoimhe Killeen reports:

