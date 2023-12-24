Galway Bay FM

24 December 2023

Thousands making journey home for Christmas – Public Transport Update

Thousands of people are making last minute journeys home across the country ahead of Christmas Day.

Most public transport services are running Sunday services, however they will finish operating earlier than normal.

Bus services in Galway are running a Sunday service this Christmas Eve with services running until 8/9pm.

Nationally, Bus Eireann and Irish Rail services will end at around 9 pm.

Monday 25 December – Christmas Day

Some taxi companies will offer a limited service – but many will be closed.

All other services – trains and city and regional buses are closed for Christmas Day.

For St Stevens Day, Most companies will run a regular Sunday service – but some are not operating at all.

No trains will run.

Passengers are advised to check the websites of the firms for details.

Wednesday 27 December

Mostly regular weekday services, some companies offer Sunday services

Thursday – Saturday 28-30 December

Mostly regular weekday services, with some exceptions.  Some companies are running Saturday services all week.

Sunday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Mostly a regular Sunday service in Galway City all day and all night – with some exceptions, especially evening trains and some regional buses

Monday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Most companies are running Sunday services.

 See City Bus Details and Regional Bus Details for normal timetables and route maps

