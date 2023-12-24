24 December 2023
Thousands making journey home for Christmas – Public Transport Update
Thousands of people are making last minute journeys home across the country ahead of Christmas Day.
Most public transport services are running Sunday services, however they will finish operating earlier than normal.
Bus services in Galway are running a Sunday service this Christmas Eve with services running until 8/9pm.
Nationally, Bus Eireann and Irish Rail services will end at around 9 pm.
Passengers are advised to check the websites of the firms for details.
Sunday 24 December
Normal Sunday timetable, until 8/9pm on most services
Monday 25 December – Christmas Day
Some taxi companies will offer a limited service – but many will be closed.
All other services – trains and city and regional buses are closed for Christmas Day.
Tuesday 26 December – St Steven’s Day
Most companies run a regular Sunday service – but some are not operating at all.
Wednesday 27 December
Mostly regular weekday services, some companies offer Sunday services
Thursday – Saturday 28-30 December
Sunday 31 December – New Year’s Eve
Mostly a regular Sunday service in Galway City all day and all night – with some exceptions, especially evening trains and some regional buses
Monday 1 January – New Year’s Day
Most companies are running Sunday services.