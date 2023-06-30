Thousands expected to attend Galway Garden Festival at Claregalway Castle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Galway Garden Festival at Claregalway Castle this weekend.

It will feature rare plant traders, expert speakers, artisian food and craft producers, as well as a host of musical entertainment.

The event, suited to all ages, takes place between 11am-6pm tomorrow and Sunday

The profits from the 10 euro gate admission go to Christian Blind Mission Ireland and children are free

One of the organisers, Dr Eamonn O Donoghue, shares some of the highlights of the weekend