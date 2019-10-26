Thousands expected in city for annual Macnas Halloween parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the city tomorrow for the annual Macnas Halloween parade.

The theme of this year’s spectacle is ‘Danse Macabre’ and aims to transform the city centre into an arena of curiosity, fear, grief, love, and laughter.

The procession will set off from the NUI Galway campus at 5.30 tomorrow evening.

It’ll make its way over Salmon Weir Bridge and through the heart of the city before concluding at Father Griffin Road at around 7.30.

Artistic Director Noelene Kavanagh has the full details of the parade route on Sunday evening – as well as the best viewing locations.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news on Sunday morning at 10.