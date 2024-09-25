Galway Bay FM

25 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for leading med-tech show

Share story:
Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for leading med-tech show

Thousands of people are expected at Galway Racecourse today for a leading med-tech show.

It’s considered the main show in Ireland for med-tech and is Europe’s largest and fastest-growing medical device design and manufacturing event.

Hundreds of exhibitors will flock to Ballybrit today and tomorrow for The Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference.

MTI’s John Courtney says it’s a great opportunity for Galway to host such an event

Share story:

City Council to revisit recently installed bollards in Roscam branded "terrible looking"

Galway City Council is to revisit the installation of “terrible looking” bollards along the cycle lane in Roscam. The metal bollards were inst...

Oughterard-based butchers claim prestigious national award

An Oughterard-based business has won a category at the prestigious Euro-Toques Ireland Food Awards held in Dublin McGeough’s Butchers topped the Farm ca...

Interruption to water supply west of city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works

There will be some Interruption to the water supply west of the city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works The works will take place in the T...

International survey on conditions in the security industry to be released at Salthill event

An International survey on conditions in the security industry is to be released at an event at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill this evening UNI Global U...